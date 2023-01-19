8745 goondas in Kerala, highest in Kottayam

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 1392 people have been newly added to the goonda list, taking the total number to 8,745 that includes anti-social elements and active goondas, according to the figures of the police.

Kottayam tops the list with the highest number of 1433, while Thiruvananthapuram city is in the second spot.

However, there are less than 20,000 police personnel across the stations in the state to nab these history-sheeters.

The 2,893 goondas, involved in previous attack cases, are yet to be nabbed. Of this, 629 are in the state capital city. Meanwhile, according to the figures of the state Intelligence, the number of goondas and anti-socials is more than 15,000.

The number of police personnel in the stations is low. Even among them, several cops are assigned for jobs at the offices of the superiors. The remaining ones are in the armed forces and the special units such as Vigilance, Crime Branch, and Intelligence. There are not even sufficient numbers of personnel to monitor the goondas at large.

Amid the several tasks at the stations, the Station House Officers are at a loss over whom to deploy to apprehend the goondas. It is also not uncommon that those who are nabbed are let off following the intervention of a superior officer or political leadership.

It is likely that the hunt for goondas would be winded up by taking action against a few people.involved in the attack of the brother of the CM’s special private secretary.