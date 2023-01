Thiruvananthapuram: The cabinet on Thursday approved the draft policy announcement speech.

The eighth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's policy address on January 23.

On January 25, there will be a discussion on the motion expressing thanks for the governor's address.

The budget will be presented on February 3, and the discussion on the budget will be held on February 6 to 8.

Vote on final budget requests is sheduled for February 9.