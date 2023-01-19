K V Thomas special representative of Kerala govt in New Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram: In a surprising move, the State Cabinet has decided to appoint former Congress leader and MP K V Thomas as its special representative in New Delhi to coordinate with the Centre.



Thomas will hold the cabinet-rank post, which was handled by former MP A Sampath during the tenure of the first Pinarayi Vijayan Government.

Earlier, the Congress expelled Thomas, a senior leader, and former union minister, for ‘anti-party’ activities. The action came shortly after he attended the LDF election convention held at the Thrikkakara constituency. The Congress began to distance itself from Thomas after he participated in the CPM party Congress, violating its diktat.

The State Government had, on September 15, 2021, appointed former Netherlands ambassador Venu Rajamani as the ‘Officer on Special Duty’ in New Delhi. His tenure was extended for another year on September 17, 2022.

I didn't ask for this position: K V Thomas

Responding to the new posting, K V Thomas said that it isn't a position he asked for. He said, “I often meet Congress leaders in Delhi. I am with the Left and subscribe to its ideals. I had connections with those like Sitaram Yechury, even before. We should work together for development and that's why I supported K-Rail. There were opposing voices even when Nedumbasseri airport and the Vypin project were launched. Even then, I favoured development.”

Thomas said that as someone who started as a panchayat ward president, he believed in working cooperating with everyone. “Congress ousted me, but I didn't resort to making separate groups, as I knew such groups won't survive. Pinarayi Vijayan's government progressed a lot in terms of development. I will work for Kerala's government, regardless of political affiliations. I have connections with those including PM and I will use it for the State's benefit,” he said.