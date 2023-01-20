Gas cylinders explode in Pathanamthitta shop; 8 suffer burns

Pathanamthitta: Around eight people suffered burn injuries after three gas cylinders in a chips shop exploded at Central Junction in Pathanamthitta on Friday afternoon.

As per reports, four shops were completely gutted in the fire.

The staff ran out as soon as the fire spread. Those who suffered burns were rushed to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. None of the injured are in critical condition.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot almost immediately to douse the flames. The fire has been brought under control and efforts to fully extinguish it are on.

An explosion occurred even while efforts were being made to put out the fire.

The fire was first noticed at the chips shop near the Central Junction at around 1.50 pm. Soon, it spread to two nearby bakeries and a mobile shop, damaging them in the process.