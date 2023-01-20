Rs 10 crore Pooja Bumper winner decides to remain anonymous

In an unusual development, a lottery winner in Thrissur has chosen not to disclose his/her identity.

For now, the winner of the Christmas-New Year Pooja Bumper that carries a first prize of Rs 10 crore remains anonymous.

According to reports, the winner requested the Kerala State Lotteries Department to not reveal his/her personal information, said Somasundaram, owner of Aiswarya Lottery Agency in Thrissur that sold the ticket.

"Our agency sold the ticket, the seller's name is PR Renjith, but we don't know anything beyond that," Somasundaram told Manorama News.

The plight of the Rs 25 crore Onam Bumper winner in Thiruvananthapuram is understood to be the reason behind this.

Anoop, an auto driver, who won the Onam Bumper had later said how his family had to relocate to avoid constant requests for financial assistance, even from strangers.

Manorama News reported that as the details of a lottery winner do not fall under the purview of the Right To Information (RTI) Act, the department cannot divulge the name of the winner without his/her consent.

The Pooja Bumper winner is set to pocket a handsome prize after a 10% agency commission and 30% tax. All that is known now is that an anonymous someone that holds ticket no: 'JC 110398' has added a few millions to his/her kitty.