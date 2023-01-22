Tribal chief, son denied treatment at Puthur, health minister orders probe

Thrissur: Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe into an allegation that a tribal chief and son were denied treatment by a government doctor at Puthur here.

Rameshan, the chief of a tribal hamlet in the district and his son Vaishnav had filed a complaint against Dr Girish of the Family Health Centre at Puthur.

According to the complaint, the father and son were injured in a bike accident and had sought treatment at the Centre by 1.30 pm on Friday.

Vaishnav told Manorama News that the doctor refused treatment saying the OP time was over. Vaishnav, who is a student had fractured his right arm in the accident.

"We waited for about 30 minutes and after the doctor left we had to got to a private hospital for treatment," Vaishnav said.

The Health Department director has been instructed to probe and submit a report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a separate probe has been ordered into another allegation raised by a student who was injured at the Taluk Hospital in Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram.

In that incident, an X-ray machine fell over a student injuring her.