Kollam: Three people were arrested for assaulting a Plus-One student sexually here on Monday.

Perumathura native Jazeer, Noufal and Niyas were arrested by the police for raping the teenager after getting acquainted with her on social media.

The trio asked the girl to meet them at Kundara in Kollam and abducted her in a car before raping her.

Jazeer and Noufal are both history-sheeters, police said.