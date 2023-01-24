Won't allow documentary screening, says Yuva Morcha; Not scared of threats, retorts DYFI

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP's youth wing Bharathiya Yuva Morcha said on Tuesday that they will not allow the screening of BBC's controversial documentary 'India: The Modi Question.' Various political outfits in Kerala had announced that they will screen the show, which is not available in India, at numerous venues in the state on Tuesday and in the following days.



Yuva Morcha state president CR Praphul Krishnan wrote on his Facebook page that anti-nationals won't be allowed to screen the documentary, which insults the country and its prime minister.

Meanwhile, DYFI said that it will screen the documentary in 2,000 centres on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

Surendran, Muraleedharan ask for CM's intervention

Union minister V Muraleedharan and BJP state president K Surendran have demanded the chief minister's intervention to stop the screening of the documentary. While Surendran filed a complaint with the CM, Muraleedharan wrote on his Facebook page that showcasing the documentary that features allegations denied by the Supreme Court tantamounts to questioning the apex court.

Documentary not available in India

Last Friday, the government directed Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary. The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Some of the YouTube channels that aired the first part of the programme were forced to remove the content.

Some of the opposition political leaders too claimed that their tweets about the film were also taken down from the micro-blogging site at the behest of India government.