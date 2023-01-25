Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC digital media cell convener and senior Congress leader A K Antony’s son Anil Antony resigned from Congress on Tuesday.



The decision comes after the severe flak he faced for his recent tweet against the public screening of the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question'. The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

The documentary drew flak from Indian government and has not been screened in India.

On Tuesday, Anil tweeted that he is resigning from his roles in Congress. "Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. Wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below," said Anil, sharing a copy of his resignation letter on Twitter.

"Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all roles in the Congress - as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-ordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communication Cell," he wrote in his resignation letter.

"I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, wh would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don't have much common ground," (sic) he wrote in his resignation letter addressed to KPCC leadership.

Congress leader V T Balram welcomed Anil's decision to step down.

Youth Congress President Shafi Parambil on Monday come out against Anil’s statement. Rigil Makutty had also demanded action against Anil Antony. KPCC president K Sudhakaran said Anil Antony is not part of the KPCC digital cell anymore. The reorganisation of the digital cell is on.

The documentary was screened at Poojappura junction under the leadership of DYFI. As the BJP workers tried to get past the barricades, the police blocked them, leading to a scuffle between the policemen and the BJP workers. Later, the cops used water cannons to bring the situation under control. Permission was denied for screening the documentary at Kannur University and Kozhikode Central University.

The DYFI had announced that it would screen the BBC documentary against Modi across the State. The Police have charged a case against the BJP leaders who led a march to the Kozhikode Commissioner's office alleging that the Police did not stop the screening of the BBC documentary.