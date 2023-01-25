BJP, Yuva Morcha activists booked for protests during BBC documentary screening

Thiruvanathapuram: A case has been filed against the members of the BJP and its youth wing Yuva Morcha for protesting during the screening of the controversial BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' at Poojappura and Manaveeyam Veedhi here, reported Manorama News.

Police said that the case, naming the workers as accused, has been registered for creating ruckus at the screening venues and for illegal gathering. No case has been filed against the organisers of the show as screening of the documentary is not banned, said police.

The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when the current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the western state. The documentary drew flak from the Indian government and it has blocked its screening in the country.

The documentary was screened across Kerala on Monday by various political outfits, and the screening will continue on Tuesday as well. The screening at various venues also saw protests by BJP and Yuva Morcha, despite heavy police presence at the venues.

BBC telecast the first episode of the programme in the UK last week.