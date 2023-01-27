Dr P Sarin to replace Anil Antony as KPCC digital media convener

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday named Dr P Sarin as its new digital media convener.

Sarin replaces Anil Antony, who quit all his posts in the Congress after facing flak from his party for tweeting against screening the controversial BBC documentary 'India - The Modi Question'.

Anil, who is former Union minister and veteran Congress leader A K Antony's son, tweeted that screening the documentary would threaten the national security and sovereignty of the nation. His view caused an uproar in the Congress with many calling for his resignation and party supporters hurling abuses on social media. A day after his tweet, Anil posted a redacted version of his resignation on Twitter, thereby stepping down from his duties as KPCC digital media convener and every other post he holds in the party.

Sarin was the Congress' candidate in the Ottapalam constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections. He lost to the CPM's Adv K Premkumar.

Meanwhile, general secretary G S Babu was relieved of his charge of the KPCC office and given the responsibility of leading the Seva Dal. He is being replaced by general secretary T U Radhakrishnan. Criticism had emerged regarding Babu's way of running the office. V T Balram will be in charge of the KPCC's social media handles.

The party has also decided to reconstitute the committee. Veena Nair, Nisha Soman, Rahul Rahul Mamkootathil, B R M Shafeer, T R Rajesh and Tara Tojo Alex will be among those considered. Party sources said an official announcement in this regard will be made soon.