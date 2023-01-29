CM hands over Minority Welfare portfolio to Minister Abdurahiman

Thiruvananthapuram: A reassignment of a ministerial portfolio was carried out by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Minority Welfare portfolio which was under the Chief Minister so far has been handed over to V Abdurahiman, the Minister of Fisheries, Sports and Wakf. An order issued in this regard also stated that the Chief Minister will retain the Disaster Management Department.

During the term of all previous ministries, the Disaster Management Department and Disaster Management Authority were under the Revenue Ministry. However, they were not allotted to the Revenue Department when the second Pinarayi Vijayan government took over in 2021, but was retained with the Chief Minister.

The latest order has clarified these matters and was signed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday. Later in the day, the Governor left for Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to attend a public function. He will return to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. On Monday, Khan would be travelling to Thrissur.

Meanwhile, the Governor is also expected to take a decision on sending the state government's bills seeking to remove him from the post of Chancellor of universities to the President soon.