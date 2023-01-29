Leopard trapped in chicken coop in Palakkad, dead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2023 06:33 AM IST Updated: January 29, 2023 07:47 AM IST
Officials take the dead leopard out of the chicken coop. Photo: Manorama.

Palakkad: The leopard that was found trapped in a chicken coop in Kunthippadam region near Mannarkkad here on Sunday morning died after being stuck in a net for many hours. The animal, which was found healthy despite an injury on its paws, is speculated to have suffered from a cardiac arrest. Chief wildlife surgeon Arun Zackariya and team were on the way to tranquilise it.

The officials said a post mortem will be conducted on the animal, before burying it.

The leopard was found with its paws trapped in a net in the cage, adjacent to the home of Poovathani Philip in Kunthippadam.

Speaking to Manorama News, Philip said that he was awakened around 2am by the cries of the birds. When he checked the cage, he found the leopard that was attacking the hens and it tried to prance at him. He immediately locked the coop. 

The police and officials, who reached the spot, found the animal dead after a five hours. 

