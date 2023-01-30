EP Jayarajan throws his weight behind Chintha Jerome

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Commission chairperson Dr Chintha Jerome, who has been at the receiving end of the criticism since reports of errors and bloopers in her PhD thesis emerged, on Monday found a supporter in LDF convenor EP Jayarajan.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Jayarajan said that various allegations are being raised against a budding young woman leader in the state. “Find me someone who has not made a mistake. While doing a lot of the right things, some mistakes might have crept up unknowingly. It's part of human nature. Is there anyone who is infallible in writing?” he asked in the post.

Referring to the controversy over the government's decision to pay Rs 8 lakh to Chintha as salary arrears, Jayarajan said fixing the salary and deciding the benefits of the Youth Commission chairperson was not an afterthought. “It is part of the government's general policy. Many people came forward to hunt Chinta for that,” he wrote.

“It is the Congress' agenda to demoralise and eliminate the emerging leadership. This agenda includes targeting and attacking those who are rising to leadership positions in CPM. This is highly reprehensible,” he wrote.