Massive explosion in firecracker shed in Thrissur's Wadakkanchery; one critically injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 30, 2023 06:24 PM IST Updated: January 30, 2023 06:58 PM IST
The spot where the explosion took place; Fire and Rescue Services personnel attempt put out the fire in Kundannur near Wadakkanchery. Photo: Manorama News

Thrissur: On Monday, a massive explosion was reported in a firecracker shed in Kundannur near Wadakkanchery.

One person was critically injured in the incident. Mani, of Chelakkara, was rushed to the hospital following the blast. He was the only one in the shop at the time of the explosion. All the other workers were out, thereby averting a major disaster.

According to local residents, tremors of the explosion were felt kilometres away. Some even reported feeling the impact in Ottupara near Athani, which is around 8 km from Wadakkanchery.

The doors of shops in Ottupara were closed shut due to the blast's pressure. The tremor, as per the accounts given by locals, lasted for several seconds.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot to douse the flames.

