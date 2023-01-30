Several students of Wayanad school fall ill in suspected case of food poisoning

Wayanad: More than 60 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi, Wayanad, have been admitted to a local hospital in a suspected case of food poisoning.

Sources said they were admitted following vomiting and diarrhoea. The health condition of all of them was stable, a police officer said.

The officer said students have been admitted to the hospital since Thursday.

However, from Sunday night, a large number of children from the school complained of stomach problems and were taken to the hospital, he said.

The district health officials are collecting information about the exact number of students who fell ill and the reasons for the same.

The government-run boarding school has 486 students on its rolls.