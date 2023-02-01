Case can be filed against lawyer Saiby: Advocate General

Kochi: A lawyer who was under the scrutiny of the police and Bar Council of Kerala over an alleged bid to bribe higher judicial officers could be booked soon as the top legal officer of the State has given the nod.



A case can be filed against lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who is facing allegations of having tried to settle cases at the High Court by bribing judges, said the Advocate General.

Advocate General K Gopala Krishna Kurup recently gave legal advice to Director General of Police (DGP) on the same, based on the investigation report of Kochi City Police commissioner. Meanwhile, The Bar Council of Kerala also issued a show-cause notice to Saiby as part of the proceedings initiated against him following the controversy.

Saiby, who is also an office-bearer of a lawyers association, allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from his clients claiming that they were kickbacks to certain higher judicial officers.

Saiby is expected to respond in 14 days and action will be taken based on the same.

The Vigilance had earlier found evidence against Saiby and it recommended disciplinary proceedings by the Bar Council. It also advised initiating action against him as per the Advocates Act.

The Vigilance report states that Saiby had received bribes in the name of three judges: Justice Muhammed Mushtaq, Justice Siyad Rahman, and Justice P V Kunhikrishnan.

The report also states that Saiby possesses three luxury cars.

A few advocates have deposed that Saiby received Rs 50 lakh in the name of one judge alone.

Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman is in charge of the investigation.