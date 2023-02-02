Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of jail after 2 years

Lucknow: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on bail on Thursday. Kappan was lodged in the Lucknow district jail.

The journalist, who was arrested on his way to Hathras in October 2020, told Manorama News that he heartbroken by his mother's death.

"The fact that my mother is not there to receive me when I visit my home is heart-breaking," he said.

The sureties required for his release on bail were submitted in a court here on Wednesday.

When asked whether formalities related to Kappan's submission of sureties have been done in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, his lawyer Mohamed Dhanish K S told PTI, "Sureties were presented in the court today. Court part is complete now. Release order sent to jail".

Two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each could not be submitted on Tuesday in the PMLA court here due to the absence of the judge.

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while they were on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died allegedly after being raped.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here had to verify the two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each he was asked to provide before he is released on bail.

Dhanish had said on the previous day that they could not submit the sureties, as the judge was not present at the PMLA court due to the annual elections of the Oudh Bar Association.

Kappan and the other three were accused of trying to instigate violence over the death of the Hathras woman, which had triggered outrage.

Police had alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In September last, the Supreme Court had granted him bail in connection with that case.

But, he continued to be in jail because of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

(With PTI inputs.)