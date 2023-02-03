PFI hartal: Avoid mistaken attachments, says court

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ordered that the attachment of properties of those who were not associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) should be avoided in instances where such action is taken for recovering the losses suffered in the flash hartal called by the organization.

The government admitted that when the measures in this regard were taken in a hurry, errors had occurred owing to the similarities in the names, addresses and survey numbers. The Division Bench consisting of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C.P. Muhammad Niyas ordered that an order be issued by excluding the mistaken attachments and to inform the property owners.

The directive came in a suo motu case registered by the High Court following the violence and destruction during the flash hartal called by the Popular Front on September 23, 2022.

The court also made it clear that the Claim Commissioner, appointed by the High Court to settle the claims of compensation, would have the powers of a civil court to summon individuals and to call for records. As part of the investigation, documents could be called for from government departments, including the police, KSRTC, public and private establishments.

19 persons to be out of list

The government has said it was found that 19 persons who faced attachment proceedings had not held any formal positions in the Popular Front of India. It explained that complaints received in this regard had been forwarded to the District Police Chiefs concerned for inquiry and follow-up action.