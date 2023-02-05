Supt of EKM medical college behind bogus birth certificate, claims accused clerk

Kochi: A blame game is now on over the bogus birth certificate issued from Kalamassery Municipality in Ernakulam district.



The Administrative Assistant at Ernakulam Government Medical College, Anil Kumar, claimed innocence and alleged he was being made the scapegoat.

"I prepared the bogus birth certificate as per the directions of the medical college hospital superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan," stated Anil Kumar. "A hospital employee had brought to me the filled-up application for the certificate." Subsequently, Kalamassery Municipality employee Rehna issued the birth certificate as she was told that the superintendent had given the direction to issue the same, Anil Kumar charged.

Meanwhile, Dr Ganesh Kumar denied the allegations and told Manorama News that Anil Kumar is “a born criminal” and has indulged in similar activities before.

He also revealed that earlier the son of a minister’s private secretary had also secured a bogus birth certificate.

Probe so far

Earlier, an investigation led by the Medical College Principal found Anil Kumar guilty. It was found that Anil Kumar stamped the bogus signature and the seal of the doctor besides collecting the IP number. The probe also found the municipality employee who issued the certificate too was at fault.

Well-planned operation, finds probe

The medical college probe exposed a well-laid plan by Anil Kumar. He learned in two weeks the process of issuing the birth certificate. He collected the information, making others believe that he has to take a class on the same at the Collectorate.

Anil Kumar himself took the Out-Patient ticket on January 19 for the IP number in the application. He collected the application from the maternity ward after conveying the aforementioned reason.



He secretly found who was the medical officer on duty on January 31 and stamped his bogus signature on the application. The medical officer has since said that it is not his signature.

The normal procedure

If a delivery takes place, it should be recorded in three registers in the maternity ward and the record section. The rules say that the birth certificate should be issued only as per the direction from the records section.

Rehna's oversight

The Medical College Principal has found that the Municipality's temporary employee Rehna issued the certificate without examining and confirming the same. On the basis of this report, Rehna has been relieved of her duties. The hospital authorities submitted a complaint to the police along with the preliminary inquiry report of the Principal.

Meanwhile, Rehna responded to the controversy, saying the truth should come out. “The case came out in the open because of my complaint. I am not upset over losing the job and believe that the medical college superintendent is behind the fraud,” she said.