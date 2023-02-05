Youth dies after falling into waterfall in Idukki

Rajakkad: A youth from Hyderabad drowned after he slipped and fell into the Chunayammakkal waterfall in Muthirapuzha here while attempting to click a selfie. The incident happened around 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Sandeep (21), along with four others, were on their way back from Munnar when they decided to take the Ellackal route and visit the Chunayammakkal waterfall.

While trying to click a selfie, Sandeep slipped and fell into the water. Due to the strong undercurrent, he drowned almost immediately and went missing.

Though locals and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation, they could not find him.

Eventually, it was a scuba team from Thodupuzha who fished out Sandeep's body after hours of searching.

As per reports, similar accidents have occurred at Chunayammakkal waterfall in the past as well.

The body has been shifted to the Adimali Taluk Hospital.