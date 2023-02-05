Sports Minister and Panchayat authorities refute PT Usha's encroachment claims

Kozhikode: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman and Panangad Panchayat officials refuted former athlete PT Usha's claims of encroachment on the property on which the Usha School of Athletics is functioning.

The minister clarified that no action is being taken against the sports school.

"The allegations pertain to a local matter and there is no need to go to Delhi to raise it," said Abdurahiman.

Usha, who is the President of the Indian Olympic Association and a Member of Parliament, had raised the matter in Delhi the other day.

"Illegal construction is taking place with the knowledge of the Panangad Panchayat on the land of the Usha School of Athletics," she had said.

The Panchayat President, meanwhile, said the Panchayat owns the land against which the complaint has been raised.

"The only construction activity that was carried out there was the pipe-laying work of Jal Jeevan Mission," the Panchayat authorities clarified.

BJP State President K Surendran stepped in to back Usha's complaint.

"The CPM indulged in unwarranted activities against the Usha School of Athletics. The CPM should refrain from its attempts to ruin the institute," said Surendran.

In a press conference called in Delhi, Usha had alleged that the road before the school was a threat to the safety of the inmates of the ladies hostel attached to the sports school.

“A red flag was planted on the school's land recently. It was removed after a complaint was made to the Chief Minister,” Usha said.

She also requested Kerala Chief Minister to intervene so that the smooth functioning of the school could be ensured.

The opposition is awaiting the chief minister's stance on the complaint.

The Usha School of Athletics came up on a 30-acre land at Kinalur, Balussery. It was allotted by the Oommen Chandy Government in 2010 on lease.