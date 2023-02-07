Ernakulam Medical College official Anil Kumar behind illegal adoption, finds inquiry report

Kochi: The Kerala police and Health Department have uncovered more evidence to prove that A A Anil Kumar, the administrative assistant at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, was behind the illegal adoption bid here.

According to authorities, Anil Kumar also facilitated the illegal handover of the child besides generating a fake birth certificate.

The police have filed forgery and fraud cases against Anil, and A N Rahana, a temporary staff of the Kalamassery Municipality. The latter has been relieved of her duties after a probe by the Medical College Principal found that she had issued the certificate without examining the bonafide of the application for it.

The court will consider Anil's anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday.

The baby has been shifted to a shelter home of the Child Welfare Committee. The Committee will initiate the formal adoption process if the infant's biological parents fail to appear before it.

The alleged fake birth certificate states that the baby was born at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital on January 31, 2023. Anil, who is now accused of forging the certificate, acquired the fake document on February 1.

Rahana was in-charge of the kiosk at the birth/death registration department of the Kalamassery Municipality. Her complaint eventually resulted in the unravelling of the forgery and arrest of Anil Kumar. She had allegedly found certain discrepancies in the birth report and enquired with the labour room nurses, who declared that they had no record of childbirth to a couple named Anoop Kumar and Sunitha as stated in the application form submitted by Anil.

The subsequent arrest and probe revealed that the baby had been illegally adopted.

Meanwhile, the identity of the biological parents of the infant remains unclear. The police have intensified the probe to find them. The Tripunithura couple who was behind the adoption bid of the baby using fake documents has gone missing.