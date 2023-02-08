Case against 8 former classmates for uploading woman's picture on porn site

Kattakada: Police have registered a case against eight persons on a complaint that a woman's photo was uploaded to a porn site to defame her.

According to the complainant, the accused, including women, used her picture from a school group comprising 207 members and uploaded it on the site with her contact number.

There are government employees among the accused, who are all former batchmates of the complainant, police said.

"The complainant figured out that it was her classmates who were behind this after she started receiving messages from abroad with her picture and obscene expressions," said an officer.

Meanwhile, the accused allege the complaint was an attempt to settle a personal feud. According to them, the picture was being used to exact revenge after their friendship with the complainant fell apart.

The incident related to the case took place on January 25. The woman's picture, along with her phone number and age, was uploaded onto a porn site. A few days later, she started receiving obscene messages from various numbers. She immediately informed her husband, who is working abroad. Following an investigation, it came to light that the woman's picture had been misused.

She filed a complaint, including the suspect's name and phone number, with the cyber cell on January 31 and with Kattakada police on February 1.

Kattakada police, who refused to register a case initially, relented after the woman submitted a complaint to the chief minister and the state police chief.

The investigating officer said once they find the person who uploaded the picture, the other accused will be exempted from the case.