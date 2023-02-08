Kannur couple found dead in Mangalore hotel

A Malayali couple was found dead in a hotel room at Falnir in Mangalore on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Raveendran (53) and Sudha (50), of Pulingom in the Kannur district.

The couple was staying at the hotel since Monday. As they did not step outside or contact the hotel staff, the local police were notified.

When the cops opened the room, the couple was found hanging.

Raveendran and Sudha lived in a rented house at Kariyakkara in Pulingom with their daughter.

Raveendra was a rubber tapper at Vitla in Dakshina Kannada. The couple's daughters are Remya and Reshma.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)