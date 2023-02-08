Pantheerankavu UAPA case: NIA court dismisses plea to withdraw Allan Shuhaib's bail

Kochi: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday dismissed NIA's demand to cancel the bail of Allan Shuhaib, the accused in the Pantheerankavu Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in 2019 for furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala.

The court said after detailed arguments that while certain social media posts made by Allan are not appropriate, there are not enough reasons to cancel the bail. The court also instructed Allan not to make similar posts in the future.

Last year, Dharmadam police had taken Allan into custody for allegedly ragging a law student on the Thalassery Palayad campus, based on the complaint by SFI.

Allan had alleged that he was simply implicated in a false case and said CPM's students' wing had a grudge against him for opposing the ragging of juniors.

NIA approached the court stating that Allan became an accused in the new case while he was out on bail, which was against bail conditions. Panniyankara police were in charge of inspecting whether Allan was violating bail conditions. However, the very first report submitted by them, as instructed by the court, was in favour of Allan.