Thiruvananthapuram: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who was to be airlifted to Bengaluru for further treatment on Wednesday, won't be travelling today, reported Manorama News. The medical board constituted to review his health and treatment has reported an improvement in his health condition.

As per earlier reports, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee was to bear all the expenses of his treatment.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan visited Chandy at the hospital on Tuesday and said the veteran leader's health condition was satisfactory. Satheesan had booked the air ambulance himself.

On Tuesday, the state health department formed the six-member medical board comprising expert doctors from various departments to review Chandy's health condition and treatment. Health Minister Veena George visited Chandy at the hospital in Neyyattinkara as per the instruction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Chandy is admitted to a private hospital near here for a high fever.

After the visit, George met the chief minister and briefed him about the health condition of Chandy, who is diagnosed with pneumonia.