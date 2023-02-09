Fake birth certificate row: Father of infant says child was handed over voluntarily

Kochi: Reacting to the controversy over the fake birth certificate of his newborn issued by the Ernakulam Medical College, the father of the child said that he and his partner handed over the child voluntarily to the Tripunithura couple.

No money was exchanged while handing over the child, he told Manorama News over phone. He added that he and his partner were not married and they found it difficult to take care of the child. He said that at first, they thought of leaving the child in an Ammathottil (an initiative by the state Council for Child Welfare to provide care for abandoned children.)

He said he and his partner handed the infant to childless Anoop Kumar on humanitarian grounds. He said he did not know medical college official Anil Kumar.

He said he had given a statement to the Child Welfare Committee.

Denying earlier reports that the baby's biological mother was working abroad, he said she is in Kerala. He said he is yet to decide whether to take the baby back.

The police have also recorded the statements from officials of the Government Medical College Hospital in connection with the case. They also collected CCTV visuals from the medical college. The police have also sought information from members of the music troupe who have contacts with Anoop who has been taking care of the child.