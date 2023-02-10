Biggest cow protector in Kerala is CM; will Pinarayi implement cow hug, asks Sudhakaran

New Delhi: A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the government would not reduce or remove the Rs 2 cess imposed on fuel, KPCC President K Sudhakaran said the state was paralysed due to the Chief Minister's stubbornness.

"He is like the French Queen (Marie Antoinette) who asked people to eat cake if there is no bread," Sudharakara told reporters here.

He said UDF will continue its protest against the cess till the government withdraws it. "The chief minister will have to withdraw the tax burden," he said.

"The chief minister is the biggest cow protector in Kerala. He spent Rs 49 lakh to feed cows," he said. He was referring to the construction of a new cattle shed and a compound wall at the sprawling Cliff House, the Chief Minister's official residence. The state exchequer had sanctioned a sum of Rs 42.90 lakh for the construction activities.

"It remains to be seen whether. he will implement 'cow hug' on Valentine's Day," Sudhakaran said.