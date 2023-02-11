Kozhikode: A tribal youth was found hanging from a tree on the premises of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

The deceased is Viswanathan (46) of Paravayal Colony, Kalpetta, Wayanad. According to his kin, Viswanathan hung himself after being accused of theft by the hospital staff.

Viswanathan had come to the hospital to be with his wife Bindu, who was admitted for delivery. His mother-in-law, Leela, alleged that the hospital staff physically assaulted him after accusing him of stealing money and a mobile phone from the hospital.

"They tortured him despite his pleading that he had done nothing wrong," said Leela.

Being accused of theft upset Viswanathan and he went missing soon after the incident, but only to be found dead later.

His family has demanded an inquiry into the death.