Congress wronged PT Thomas: Shashi Tharoor

Kochi: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the Congress party did grave injustice to the late P T Thomas, who had an excellent track record as MP (Member of Parliament).

"It was shocking to see PT (Thomas) not being offered a seat by the party despite having five years of splendid work to show for it. He always stood for nature and the environment," said Tharoor.

He further said P T Thomas was denied a seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections because he refused to budge from his stand on various matters, especially the conservation of the Western Ghats.

He was addressing the audience after presenting the souvenir 'Ente Priya PT' (My Dear PT) to Indian diplomat and historian Venu Rajamony.

P T Thomas' wife Uma Thomas MLA and poet R K Damodaran, among others, participated in the programme organised by Friends of PT and Nature.

P T Thomas passed away on December 22, 2021. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

He won the Assembly Elections from Thodupuzha in 1991 and 2001 and Thrikkakara in 2016 and 2021. He represented Idukki in the Lok Sabha after winning the elections in 2009.

Thomas was a strong advocate of environmental conservation. He had supported the Gadgil Commission (Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel) report despite strong opposition from different quarters.