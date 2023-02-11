Suicide of class 8 student: Accused teacher facing probe in earlier complaint

Kannur: The female teacher, who is accused of abetment in the suicide of Riya Praveen, a class 8 in Kannur Peralashery, is facing a probe in an earlier complaint filed by another student.

Police said that the earlier complaint was filed by another student. Riya also named the teacher and her classmate in the suicide note. Police are expected to take statements from them.

Chakarakal CI Sreejith Koderi said the investigation has started about the student's death. Police searched the school and the child's home, he said.

The State Child Rights Commission has sought a report from the police.

Riya was found hanging inside her room at 5 pm on Thursday. After the postmortem, the body was cremated later.