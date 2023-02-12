Fake birth certificate: No money was exchanged, says intermediary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 12, 2023 03:27 PM IST
The intermediary person added that he is not aware of any financial transactions done in this regard: Manorama News

Kochi: The alleged middleman in the fake birth certificate row linked to the Ernakulam Medical College claimed the document was arranged without any pecuniary motive as it helped in the adoption of a newborn spurned by its parents.

“It was done out of goodwill for the infant. I meant no harm. There is no money transaction or mafia behind it,” he told Manorama News on Sunday.

"As the parents wanted to abandon the baby I stepped in to ensure the latter's safety," he clarified. “The birth certificate was required to include the child for insurance.”

The intermediary also said that he has no prior knowledge of Anil Kumar, the Medical College employee accused of forging the document.

He admitted that initially he tried to alter the address and name on the original birth certificate. As that did not work, he tried to forge a new one.

As reported earlier the police have found that the biological mother of the baby, whose birth certificate was forged for an illegal adoption, is abroad.

Anil Kumar and three others who are accused of forging the fake birth certificate are currently absconding. A couple who was looking after the baby and a temporary employee at the municipality are the other accused on the run.    

