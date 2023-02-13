Day-and-night UDF agitation against tax burden from today

Thiruvananthapuram: The two-day day-and-night agitation by the opposition United Democratic Front against heavy taxation by the Left Democratic Front Government will commence today (Feb 13).



Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will inaugurate the State-wide protest against “tax robbery” in Kozhikode.

UDF convener M M Hassan will open the agitation in front of the Kerala Secretariat, the seat of the government.

The agitation will be organized in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and at district collectorates from 4 pm on Monday till 10 am tomorrow.

The agitation in Wayanad will be conducted on another day in view of the tour of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, MP, in his Lok Sabha constituency.

In Kannur district the agitation will be organised on February 16 and 17 in light of the district meeting of the Muslim League.

KPCC defers decision on further stir

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will give a final shape to the follow-up protests over various budget proposals, including the tax hikes, on Wednesday.

The decision was postponed to Wednesday since the contours of the protests could not be formulated at the executive meeting that was convened in Kochi.

A decision will be taken after holding consultations with senior leaders such as the Leader of Opposition and the KPCC president.