Man out to buy medicine obstructed by cop: Human rights panel registers case

Kochi: The Human Rights Commission has registered a case suo motu and ordered an investigation into the incident in which police sent back a man, who was out to buy medicine for his child, to ensure safe passage for the chief minister's convoy.

The Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief has been directed by Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic to conduct a probe and submit a report within four weeks. The action comes on the basis of media reports.

The incident happened around 6.45 pm on Sunday. As the CM was passing through MC Road, the stretch between Kalady and Mattoor Junction, which turns towards the Nedumbassery airport, was under heavy police guard.

Kottayam native S Sarath was on his way back from the airport after seeing off his wife when he stopped the car at a roadside medical shop to buy medicine for his four-year-old, who was running high fever. However, a police official told Sarath he could not park there. Though Sarath said he would leave immediately after buying the medicine, the police officer did not heed.

Sarath drove for a kilometre and decided to return to the medical shop as he couldn't find any other drug store. This time, he parked the car on the compound of a hotel nearby. But, the officer saw Sarath again and shouted at him. However, the medical shop's owner M C Mathai intervened, following which the officer threatened to close down his shop.

Sarath, who returned immediately after buying the medicine, wrote a complaint to the chief minister and higher police officials regarding the high-handedness of the officer.

As per reports, police even removed people standing in front of shops. There is also a complaint that customers in a tea shop were asked to leave on account of the CM passing by. An immigrant man wearing a black shirt was supposedly threatened, and autorickshaws at stands were instructed to move from there.