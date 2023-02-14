Install CCTV cameras in all buses before Feb 28: Antony Raju

Kochi: Transport Minister Antony Raju on Tuesday said every bus in the state should install two CCTV cameras by the end of February.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by the minister in the wake of rising violations and accidents involving private buses.

"Two cameras should be installed in all buses operating in the state before February 28. The cameras must be fixed in such a manner that both the outside and inside of the bus are visible. The government will bear half the cost," said the minister.

It is estimated that the cost of one CCTV camera is Rs 4,000. The Road Safety Authority will bear half the cost of installing cameras in all 7,686 buses plying in the state. KSRTC buses will be paid the full amount.

An officer will be appointed to supervise all the affairs of the buses falling under each Regional Transport Office.

The bus owner must furnish the driver's license details at the RTO in advance. Without a valid driving license, the fitness and permit certificates of the buses will be cancelled.

A number for reporting traffic violations in Kochi city was revealed during the meeting.

It was also decided to introduce health cards for employees.