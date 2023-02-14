Fix low-lying cables within 2 months, cover drainage: Transport minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala transport Minister Antony Raju on Tuesday said strict measures will be adopted to prevent hazards caused by dangling cables and slab-less drainage on public roads in the state.

The minister directed authorities of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to fix the low-lying cables laid on main roads, alleys and footpaths in compliance with the height limit set by the Indian Road Congress within two months.

"Cables laid by TV operators and internet service providers must conduct route patrolled by the officials concerned and necessary steps must be taken to repair them immediately," said the minister.

He further said stern action would be taken using the extensive powers of the Road Safety Commissioner against operators found in violation of the instruction past the deadline. "The official responsible will be booked under Section 304 of the Road Safety Act if a carelessly installed cable causes harm to human life. A case will be filed under the non-bailable section and the person will face imprisonment and a fine," said the minister.

Police and Motor Vehicle Department officials will conduct joint inspections.

"If a cable on a KSEB post is found installed illegally, action will be taken against the assistant engineer of that respective region. In the case of BSNL, the junior telecom officer or the sub-divisional engineer in charge of the concerned cluster will face legal action," said the minister.

2-month deadline for KWA as well

The Kerala Water Authority has been instructed to repair drainage with shaky slabs on footpaths within two months. The minister said that warning boards and construction signs of the water authority must be clear enough for the public to identify that work is going on.

"Authorities should also ensure that pits dug to lay pipes on main roads, by-roads and footpaths are hazard-free. The Public Works Department should also be vigilant in this regard," said the minister.

The meeting also decided to install safety fencing to ensure the protection of transformers. The Road Safety Authority will issue an official notification to the departments concerned regarding the proposals.

Antony Raju convened the emergency meeting on account of the rising number of accidents caused by dangling cables.

On February 8, a 56-year-old woman died after a cable got entangled around her neck and she fell off the bike, hitting her head on the road in Kayamkulam. The woman was riding pillion on the bike. The cables of the BSNL, private telecom companies and local channels were dangling over the road. The cables were unfastened and tied onto a post for a festival procession to pass through, the cable owners said.

Officials from transport and local self-government departments, KSEB, KWA, telephone companies and cable networks attended the meeting.