CPM probe into sleaze scandal was derailed, says expelled comrade

Alappuzha: A CPM local functionary who was expelled from the party over nude videos is back in the news. She alleged at a press meet that the party probe into the old scandal was torpedoed by party members.

The woman, who was an Area Committee member, resorted to the press meet after the scandalous matter made it to the petition she filed to party leaders. She claimed ignorance about it and claimed it was likely interpolated into the complaint filed over a financial dispute.

The complaint was forwarded after the leaders promised to recover my money. Two persons named Mao and V G Vishnu had made me write the petition, she said.

Her sister, meanwhile, said the nude pictures were fabricated.

“I had met Mao and V G Vishnu and told them of the details about the amount due to me. They took the initiative to file a complaint with the party. A lot of unnecessary things against me and my daughter were included in it," she said at the press conference.

The complainant also said that the findings of the CPM inquiry commission constituted in connection with the matter, were wrong. She was accompanied by her sister and brother at the press meet on Wednesday.