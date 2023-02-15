Tribal man's death in Kozhikode MCH: Family demands re-post mortem

Kozhikode: Disagreeing with the findings of the first autopsy, the family of Wayanad tribal man Vishwanathan, who was found hanging on the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital premises on February 10, has demanded a re-post mortem.

The family is not ready to buy the findings of the first report which said the 46-year-old died by suicide and the injuries on his body indicated the same.

Viswanathan's brother S Gopi told Manorama News that the deceased was injured when he was beaten up by the hospital staff alleging theft.

“There were injury marks on his right hand and neck. Blood stains were found on his nose and lips. Without getting beaten up, blood won't ooze out of these spots. I am sure it was not a suicide, but physical assault caused his death,” Gopi told Manorama News.

Dismissing the allegation that Vishwanathan stole money and a mobile phone from the hospital, Gopi said, “If he were a thief, his house wouldn't have looked like this (pointing to the modest house). He could have even stolen money from his employer easily, which he has never done. We don't believe these allegations.”

Gopi said he hopes the government will find a way to rehabilitate Vishwanathan's newborn and wife Bindhu. He added that the family has decided to go ahead with the case.

Meanwhile the authorities are examining the CCTV visuals of the hospital, which shows two people talking to Vishwanathan in the hospital premises.