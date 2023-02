Kannur: A fire broke out at a car junkyard at Vellarampara in Kannur on Thursday afternoon. The junkyard is being used by the police here to dump the confiscated vehicles.

According to reports, the cause of fire is still unknown. Witnesses said that the fire is rapidly spreading to the vehicles parked in the junkyard.

Efforts to extinguish the fire are underway.

(More details awaited)