HC asks govt to find new VC for tech varsity, calls Ciza Thomas appointment temporary

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the State Government to appoint a new vice-chancellor at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. It said Dr Ciza Thomas was appointed temporarily under special circumstances by the Chancellor.

The court also stated that the government can submit a new panel to find a new VC.

The court observed while considering the petition filed by the government against the appointment of Ciza Thomas. The court also said that the government can go ahead with the steps related to the appointment of a permanent VC.

In November, the High Court rejected the Government's petition against the order of the Governor, who is the Chancellor of state universities, to appoint Dr Ciza Thomas, the senior Joint Director of the Department of Technical Education, as VC of the tech varsity.

Dismissing the petition, the court had said that there was nothing wrong with the action of the chancellor.

Those nominated by the government as VCs were not qualified. The court said that the action of not appointing others as VCs cannot be considered wrong. The court also directed that a permanent VC be appointed within two to three months. Ciza Thomas was appointed as VC after the incumbent VC Dr M S Rajashree was disqualified by the Supreme Court.