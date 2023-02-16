Kottayam Passport Seva Kendra temporarily closed

Our Correspondent
Published: February 16, 2023 12:27 PM IST
Until a new facility is readied at Kottayam, the passport applicants from Kottayam district would be served by Alappuzha, Thripoonithara and Aluva Passport Seva centres. Photo: Manorama Online

Kochi: Kottayam Passport Seva Kendra has been temporarily closed owing to technical and operational reasons.

Until a new facility is readied at Kottayam, the passport applicants from Kottayam district would be served by Alappuzha, Thripoonithara and Aluva Passport Seva centres. The applicants themselves can reschedule the interview centre closer to them, Kochi Regional Passport Officer T R Mithun informed.

Considering that the applicants from Kottayam also need to be included, the number of passport interviews at Aluva, Thripoonithara and Alappuzha would be increased proportionately.

Regular passport applications, Tatkal applications and requests for Police clearance certificates would be handled by these centres. Most applicants would be allotted Alappuzha as the centre considering it is the closest to the district.

Kottayam Passport Centre used to serve about 550 applicants on average, every day. It is one of the busiest passport centres in the State.

