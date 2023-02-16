Student falls from Kozhikode NIT hostel's fifth floor; dies

Our Correspondent
Published: February 16, 2023 12:13 PM IST
National Institute of Technology, Calicut. Photo: Manorama

Chathamangalam (Kozhikode): Within two and a half months, yet another student with the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kozhikode, has died after falling from the fifth floor of the hostel building on Wednesday. 

The deceased is Bengal-native Nidhin Sharma, a second-year Electrical Engineering student. Nidhin had fallen down from the fifth floor of the Mega Hostel around 6 am on Wednesday. Though he was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, his life could not be saved. Police said that Nidhin had sent a message to his friends’ phones saying that he was going to commit suicide.

Nidhin Sharma was a student with an excellent academic score. According to the authorities of the institution, he was disappointed with his score in one subject in the last semester's exams.

A Hyderabad native student had committed suicide by jumping down from the Mega hostel building on December 5, after he lost money in online trading.

