Tribal man's death: Police say crucial leads found

Kozhikode: Police on Thursday said they have found crucial leads about two of the four people who allegedly assaulted the Wayanad tribal man on Kozhikode Medical College Hospital premises last Friday, reported Manorama News.

A detailed investigation is underway to collect details, based on the available CCTV details. Police are also gathering information on bystanders at the Institute for Maternal and Child Health, where Vishwanathan was assaulted after being accused of stealing a mobile phone.

Manorama News reported that the CCTV visuals show 12 people around Vishwananthan at the time the family alleged he was beaten up.

Two out of them started it, said Viswanathan's brother Gopi. Later, two more joined in and police said they have received details about them.

An eight-member team is investigating the case now. It was initially led by Medical College CI. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Prevention Act stipulates that an officer not less than DySP rank has to investigate such cases.

Since charges under this Act were added to the case, Kozhikode City Police Commissioner and ACP are leading the investigation now.