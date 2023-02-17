Spl police squad after Akash Thillankeri, two aides over complaint by woman

Kannur: A special squad of the police is on the search for Akash Thillankeri, an accused in the Shuhaib murder case, and his friends over a complaint filed by a woman for allegedly insulting her. The former had created a flutter by blaming the CPM for backing those involved in sensational 2018 murder of the Youth Congress activist.

The Muzhakkunnu police had registered a case against them on Wednesday on a petition filed by the wife of an aide of State Minister M B Rajesh.

Akash’s friends Jijo Thillankeri, who justified Shuhaib's murder, and Jayaprakash Thillankeri are also wanted by the police over the complaint filed by Sreelakshmi who is the wife of one Anoop who is a personal staff of the minister.

Sreelakshmi's complaint was that Akash was behind a derogatory campaign against her on Facebook. A non-bailable case has been registered against them on the charge of insulting womanhood. Akash and his pals went into hiding after it became clear that he would be arrested in connection with this case.

The Mattannur police have registered another case on the charge of threatening C V Vineesh, executive member of the Mattannur block committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), over the social media post.

The police said the accused could not be traced and that the phones of all the three are silent. Attempts to track the location of their celular phones have also not succeeded.

Peravoor Deputy Superintendent of Police A V John said that the investigation was going on vigorously. The special squad is led by Muzhakkunnu Circle Inspector Rajeesh.

Social media spat

Akash and Jijo hit the headlines on Wednesday by referring to the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib.

"It was decided to kill... Should we have just kissed him and let him go, then? “Jijo asked in a comment below a Facebook post. Jijo wrote this in response to the social media comment criticising the murder of Shuhaib. Akash, meanwhile, posted a comment hinting that the murder was committed for the party, i.e., CPM. Akash also said he took to organised crime after the party failed to protect him and no one corrected his mistakes.

The tit-for-tat comments on the social media was the fallout of a feud between factions of the left party.