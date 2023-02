Two brothers, who were in the district to attend the Maramon Convention, drowned in Pamba River on Saturday.

Chettikulangara natives Shefin (15) and Merin (18) are the deceased. Search is on for their friend, Thondappurath Abin (24).

Shefin had fallen into the river at Parappuzhakkadavil and the others had attempted to save him.

(to be updated)