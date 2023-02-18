Youth Congress activist waves black flag at Pinarayi Vijayan in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 18, 2023 02:49 PM IST Updated: February 18, 2023 03:05 PM IST
Police arrested and removed the activist from the place. Photo: Manorama Online

Palakkad: A Youth Congress activist was detained here for raising a black flag at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. 
The activist displayed the black flag and shouted anti-government messages when the Chief Minister's convoy passed through Chalissery in the Palakkad district to attend a programme.
Police soon arrested and removed him from the place.

Considering the possibility of protests, the CM arrived at Palakkad in a helicopter from Nedumbassery. The distance from the helipad to the programme venue was over one-and-a-half kilometres.

Security was beefed up in many parts of the district in view of the CM's visit and the ongoing protests by opposition parties against the state budget proposals.

RELATED ARTICLES

Four Youth Congress activists were placed under preventive detention earlier in the day in Chalissery, police said. They were released after the scheduled programme of the Chief Minister ended, they added.

Last week, Youth Congress workers had waved black flags at Vijayan at multiple locations in Ernakulam district as part of their protest against the state government's refusal to roll back the budget proposal to levy cess on fuel.

(With inputs from PTI)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout