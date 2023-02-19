Ban on black at Chief Minister's programme at Kozhikode college

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2023 10:37 AM IST Updated: February 19, 2023 11:43 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is taking part in the second Biodiversity Congress in Government Arts and Science College, Meenchantha. Photo: Manorama.

Kozhikode: At a time when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's heightened security measures and intolerance to black flag protests are inviting widespread criticism, black clothes and masks were banned at the Government Arts and Science College at Meenchanda in Kozhikode where he took part in a programme on Sunday, reported Manorama News.

The college authorities banned students and staff from wearing anything in black, while the CM took part in the second Biodiversity Congress organised at the institution.

Earlier, cops took a handful of Kerala Students Union (KSU) members into custody as a precautionary measure.

RELATED ARTICLES

CM's convoy travelled from Kozhikode Government Guest House to the college amid heavy security arrangements.

The CM will also be taking part in a private function on Sunday evening.  

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout