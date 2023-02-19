'One of us will be killed in a month, don't blame the party,' says Jijo Thillankeri

CPM activist Jijo Thillankeri, who recently made a shocking admission on the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib, has said that one of them will be killed in a month and that the 'party' won't be responsible.

Jijo is a close friend of Akash Thillankeri, who is accused of hacking to death Shuhaib in Kannur on February 12, 2018.

"The political opponents, including RSS, are certainly trying to reap the benefits," Jijo Thillenkeri wrote.

"Request the media to not target the party with the stains of our murder. When you look at our dead bodies, do not suspect the party even for a minute," he wrote.

A screenshot of Jijo Thillankeri's Facebook post.

Recently, the two CPM apparatchiks from Thillankeri fuelled the debate on the political killing of Shuhaib with a couple of controversial Facebook posts.

Jijo infamously wrote under a post criticising the murder of Shuhaib: "..when you want to kill, should you kiss instead". Akash, meanwhile, claimed that the party leaders of 'Edayannur' ordered the hit on Shuhaib.

The comments from the Thillankeri duo had several backers, but it put CPM on the backfoot. The state leadership has refrained from criticising the duo for their social media comments.

However, it is understood that the party has planned a meeting in Thillankeri on Monday that is expected to be attended by state committee member, P Jayarajan, who is reportedly close to Akash and Jijo.