Manorama News to air programme on Techspectations 2023 this evening

A special programme on Manoramaonline Techspectations 2023 will be telecast on Manorama News at 5.30 pm today. The fifth edition of the digital summit was held at Le Meridien, Kochi on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar delivered the keynote address at the summit which saw experts discussing a wide range of topics such as startups, artificial intelligence, cyber security and OTT revolution.

The Manorama News programme will present interesting moments from the sessions.

The theme of the event was 'MO@25: Absorb, Evolve & Thrive in New Digital Order'. This year's Techspectations marked the 25th anniversary celebrations of Manoramaonline.

Global tech leaders, investors, domain experts, artistes and students attended the event. Recordings of the sessions could be watched on Onmanorama’s YouTube channel.